'To eliminate BJP': Cadres support BSP-SP alliance in Gorakhpur, Phulpur bypolls

LUCKNOW: Cadres of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) seem to be excited about the party's new alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP).

“Our workers want to eliminate BJP and that is why the members of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have decided to extend support and vote for Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Nagendra Singh Patel in Phulpur bypoll,” said Ashok Gautam, BSP Zonal Coordinator, Allahabad

BSP Gorakhpur in-charge Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar also declared his support to SP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad in upcoming Gorakhpur bypolls.

Earlier on Sunday, sources told Zee News that arch-rivals Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are likely to enter into an alliance for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

An official announcement is likely soon, sources in the two political parties told Zee News. The decision was taken to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP in upcoming UP bypolls and Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Voting for Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls will be held on March 11 and the votes will be counted on March 14.

The two seats in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya resigned from the Lok Sabha to take up the new responsibilities last year.