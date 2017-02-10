Tortured rapists when I was Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh: Uma Bharti
Agra: Firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti has claimed that, during her stint as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, she had got rapists tortured in police stations, a media report said on Friday.
While hitting out at Akhilesh Yadav-headed Samajwadi Party government over the horriffic Bulandshahr gang-rape case at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, the BJP MP said, during her rule, a rapist was tortured in a police station in front of the victim, so that she could get peace, The Indian Express reported.
Bharti, who was campaigning for BJP candidate Hemlata Diwakar at Agra Rural area on Thursday, said that rapists should be beaten until their skin comes off and thereafter salt and chilly powder should be rubbed on their wounds.
Recalling her rule as MP chief minister, the BJP MP said, when she asked the police to torture rapists, the officials used to tell her that such actions will violate human rights.
“But I replied back by saying human rights are for human beings and rapists are demons. Their heads should be dismembered like Ramayana's mythological figure Ravana,” Bharti said.
