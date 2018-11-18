हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Train 18

Train 18: Trial run of India's first engine-less train conducted in Moradabad

The trial run was conducted on the Bareilly-Moradabad section on a standard railway track.

MORADABAD: The first trial run of the country's indigenously built semi-high speed train codenamed as 'Train 18' for inter-city travel was conducted in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The trial run was conducted on the Bareilly-Moradabad section on a standard railway track, according to reports.

The trial run was conducted under the supervision of the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) team, which arrived in Moradabad a day earlier.

On October 29, the Rs 100-crore indigenously developed high-tech, energy-efficient and self-propelled or engine-less train was flagged off from Chennai by Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani.

The train was later put through low-speed trials to test its various systems.

S Mani, General Manager of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) that has manufactured the train, had told  IANS that the high-tech train was despatched to Delhi for pre-trial checks on November 11. 

'Train 18' reached the national capital on November 13 and was showcased to the media at the Safdarjung Railway Station the next day.

While medium speed trial of 'Train 18' will be conducted between Moradabad and Bareilly, high-speed trials will be conducted between Kota and Sawai Madhopur after the Moradabad trials, Mani said.

Train 18 is capable of touching 200 kmph provided that the rest of Indian Railways' system such as tracks and signals permit.

