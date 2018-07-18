Two buildings collapse in Greater Noida; 2 dead bodies recovered, rescue ops underway

GREATER NOIDA: At least two people have been killed and over 50 are feared to be trapped under the debris of the two under-construction buildings in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village, which collapsed late on Tuesday.
So far, two male dead bodies have been retrieved by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The Noida Police have arrested several people in this connection and efforts are on to nab the owner of the tow buildings.
"Two male dead bodies have been recovered. Four NDRF teams and dog squad are present on the spot, chances of any victim being alive are scant. Operations will continue until all victims are rescued," NDRF Commandant PK Srivastava said.
2 male dead bodies have been recovered. 4 NDRF teams & dog squad are present on the spot, chances of any victim being alive are scant. Operations will continue till all victims are rescued: PK Srivastava, NDRF Commandant on building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village pic.twitter.com/Llhi9SS5Ku
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2018
At least two dozen people are feared trapped under the debris of the two under-construction buildings that collapsed in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village, the officials said.
#UPDATE Building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village: 2 NDRF teams have reached the spot. Search & rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/ZcIxx1a50B
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2018
Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh informed that at least 12 labourers were inside the building at the time of the incident and all of them are feared trapped.
Fire brigade teams and local police officials were immediately rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway, Singh said, adding that a team of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) is also trying to rescue those trapped inside the debris of the two buildings.
Speaking to reporters about the incident, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma said, ''Our priority right now is to save any life that is left. 12 ambulances are present there and the hospitals nearby have been alerted. NDRF teams and dog squads are also present on the spot.''
Our priority right now is to save any life that is left. 12 ambulances are present here & all the hospitals nearby have been alerted. NDRF teams & dog squads are also present on the spot: Union Minister Mahesh Sharma on building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village pic.twitter.com/XzWQE9Duzo
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2018
Soon after the mishap, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and asked the District Magistrate to follow up with the National Disaster Response Force team and Police for relief measures and to ensure immediate rescue.
#UPCM श्री #YogiAdityanath ने ग्रेटर नोएडा में इमारत गिरने की घटना का संज्ञान लेते हुए जिला प्रशासन को तत्काल एनडीआरएफ की सहायता से हर संभव मदद मुहैया कराने व घायलों के इलाज की समुचित व्यवस्था कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 17, 2018
CM Adityanath has directed the Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate and the police to monitor relief and rescue activities along with the NDRF team.
UP CM has also directed the authorities to submit a detailed report in this regard and warned that anyone found guilty will not be spared.
The UP CM's Office said that strict action will be taken against all concerned if any lapses or violation of safety norms are found.
निरीक्षण और भ्रमण के दौरान विशेष उल्लेखनीय तथ्यों और पायी गई कमियों के लिए दोषी अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की जाए तथा सुधार के लिए विशिष्ट सुझावों का उल्लेख भी प्रस्तुत किया जाए: #UPCM श्री #YogiAdityanath
— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 17, 2018
DGP OP Singh later briefed the Chief Minister about the rescue operation being carried out by police and NDRF personnel.
"Several NDRF teams, district police and fire brigade personnel are engaged in the rescue operations," Singh said.
Giving more information, BN Singh District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar said, ''According to locals, the buildings that collapsed was constructed 2 years ago and many flats in it were not occupied. Proper investigation will be carried out in this regard.''
Locals have told us that the building that collapsed was constructed 2 years ago & many flats in it were not occupied. Investigation will be carried out in this matter: BN Singh District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar on building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village pic.twitter.com/mWSMKBOdMM
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2018
''As of now we don't know what happened, it is too early to say anything in that regard. Our motive right now is to save any life that is left. Rescue operations by NDRF are underway: Kumar Vineet, ADM, Gautam Budh Nagar told reporters about the incident.
(With PTI inputs)