Two buildings collapse in Greater Noida; 3 dead, over 50 feared trapped, rescue operations on

GREATER NOIDA: At least three people have been killed and over 50 feared trapped under the debris of the two under-construction buildings in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village, which collapsed late on Tuesday. According to eye-witnesses, the incident occurred after a six-storey under-construction building collapsed and fell on another building late on Tuesday. Use of poor quality building construction material and violation of safety norms is believed to be the main reason behind the mishap. There is a lot of anger among the local residents and those who have bought flats in the two ill-fated buildings. The flat owners are now demanding their money back and strict action against the builder and the government officials who approved the construction of the two buildings.
Meanwhile, the authorities have arrested the owner of the land, Ganga Sharan Dwivedi, broker Qasim and one more person in this connection. An FIR has also been registered and a team led by Additional District Magistrate has been constituted to probe the incident. A JCB machine has also been pressed into service to expedite the relief and rescue operations.
Officials say that death toll is likely to go up as the debris of the two buildings has not been completely removed as yet.
So far, three dead bodies have been retrieved by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said ANI.
Speaking on the unfortunate incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya said, ''The district administration and NDRF teams are engaged in rescue and search operations. Some people are feared trapped in the rubble. Our thoughts are with the families of those who died in the incident.''
"Two male dead bodies have been recovered. Four NDRF teams and dog squad are present on the spot, chances of any victim being alive are scant. Operations will continue until all victims are rescued," NDRF Commandant PK Srivastava had informed earlier.
A dog squad has been deployed at the mishap site in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village.
At least two dozen people are feared trapped under the debris of the two under-construction buildings that collapsed in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village, the officials said.
Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh informed that at least 20 labourers were inside the building at the time of the incident and all of them are feared trapped.
Fire brigade teams and local police officials were immediately rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway, Singh said, adding that a team of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) is also trying to rescue those trapped inside the debris of the two buildings.
Speaking to reporters about the incident, Union Minister Mahesh Sharma said, ''Our priority right now is to save any life that is left. 12 ambulances are present there and the hospitals nearby have been alerted. NDRF teams and dog squads are also present on the spot.''
Soon after the mishap, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and asked the District Magistrate to follow up with the National Disaster Response Force team and Police for relief measures and to ensure immediate rescue.
CM Adityanath has directed the Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate and the police to monitor relief and rescue activities along with the NDRF team.
UP CM has also directed the authorities to submit a detailed report in this regard and warned that anyone found guilty will not be spared.
The UP CM's Office said that strict action will be taken against all concerned if any lapses or violation of safety norms are found.
DGP OP Singh later briefed the Chief Minister about the rescue operation being carried out by police and NDRF personnel.
"Several NDRF teams, district police and fire brigade personnel are engaged in the rescue operations," Singh said.
Giving more information, BN Singh District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar said, ''According to locals, the buildings that collapsed was constructed 2 years ago and many flats in it were not occupied. Proper investigation will be carried out in this regard.''
''As of now we don't know what happened, it is too early to say anything in that regard. Our motive right now is to save any life that is left. Rescue operations by NDRF are underway: Kumar Vineet, ADM, Gautam Budh Nagar told reporters about the incident.
(With PTI inputs)