Two killed, several injured in house collapse in Aligarh

Lucknow: Two persons were killed and more than a dozen critically injured on Friday when three houses caved in, in Aligarh after heavy rain and a duststorm, police said.

Heavy rain followed by gutsy winds disrupted life in Aligarh as trees and hoardings were uprooted and many houses collapsed.

The first floor of the house of Ganga Singh in Dori Nagar Samadhi lane caved in killing his son Prashant. Two others were also injured in the incident. In another incident in Bapu Nagar a house collapsed killing eight-year-old Shakila and injuring 17 persons.

The critically injured include Shakeela, Shabana, Saleena, Imran, Najma, Saifuddin, Muskaan, Fani, Simran, Aaftaab, Monu, Bhoora, Lovy, Mohammad Islam and two others.

District officials promptly undertook a rescue operation and the people pulled out of the rubble have been rushed to hospital. Electricity was also out in many parts of the city.