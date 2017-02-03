Two 'Shehjadas' joined hands in UP, one looted country, other plundered state: Amit Shah

Meerut: Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav over their post-poll alliance in Uttar Pradesh, BJP president Amit Shah questioned their intentions and said two 'Shehjadas' (prince) have come together, one has looted the country while the other plundered the state.

“There is no law and order in UP, it is like 'take money and give order',” Shah said.

He said that land belonging to the poor and encroached by the wealthy and the powerful would be given back to them within 15 days if his party come to power.

Shah said that his party has also decided to wave the farmers' loan including the interest component if BJP forms government.

The BJP president expressed concern over the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state.

Murders have become a common occurrence in the state, he said citing the recent killing of a businessman in Lucknow and claimed than an atmosphere of fear and terror reigns there.

"The morale of criminals is so high in the state, even police personnel are not safe let alone the common man.

“The way incidents of crime against the common man have risen under the Akhilesh Yadav government, an atmosphere of fear and terror prevails in the state.

"BJP will fight for the issue of law and order in the streets of Uttar Pradesh and Parliament as well.

“Restoring the law and order and sending criminals behind bars will be our priority after a BJP government is formed," he said in tweets.

Citing figures, he said cases of 24 rapes, 13 murders, 33 kidnappings, 19 riots and 136 thefts occur daily in the state, leading to 7,650 incidents of crime per day.

"UP has become the country's crime capital," he said.

Earlier in the day, the party MPs raised the issue in Lok Sabha shouting slogans like 'Akhilesh ka haath goonda-gardi ke sath' (Akhilesh is with goons).

They later sat on dharna outside Parliament.

Speaking to the media, party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that there was no rule of law in the state and crime graph had steadily risen according to the state government's data.

"While the entire state is witnessing lawlessness, both princes, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, are busy in political rallies. Why are both princes are silent? Do they like this 'goondaraj'?" he asked.