Two Uttar Pradesh policemen indulge in bloody fight in public glare – Watch video
Lucknow: A video showing two Uttar Pradesh policemen attacking each other with sticks on the streets of Lucknow has gone viral.
The video shows two cops violently attacking each other with bamboo sticks outside the Indira Gandhi Pratishtan in Lucknow.
The other policemen, present there, tried to intervene, but failed to separate them.
One of the cops accused his colleague of using abusive language against him.
In the video, one policeman is seen bleeding profusely.
The two cops were identified as Mukund Yadav and Sunil Dixit, and are associated with the 10th battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).
The video footage dates back to May 2016 when Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was meeting industrialists onside the Indira Gandhi Pratishtan, and the two PAC men were on duty outside the building.
