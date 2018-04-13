Under scanner for Unnao rape remark, BJP MLA Surendra Singh says 2019 polls will be fought on religious lines

New Delhi: BJP MLA Surendra Singh, who is already under the scanner for making a derogatory remark about the Unnao rape case victim, has triggered another controversy by saying that the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be fought on religious line.

Singh, who is a BJP MLA from Bairia in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, said that the 2019 general election will be an election between two major communities of the country.

Singh reportedly made these remarks while addressing a gathering in Ballia where Member of Parliament Bharat Singh was holding a fast. Surendra Singh, while attacking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his Italy connection, also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a God and not an ordinary mortal.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had on Thursday issued a notice to Surendra Singh over his bizarre statement on Unnao rape case.

Singh, while defending BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is facing rape charges, said no one can rape a mother of three children.

"I am speaking from a psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Sengar)," Singh had told ANI.

Besides Unnao case, NCW also took strong note of the Jammu and Kashmir`s Kathua rape case and called for action against the perpetrators in both the cases.

"The National Commission for Women strongly condemns the brutal gang-rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir and the rape case in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

With regards to the comments made by Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bairia in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on April 11, the Commission has sent a notice to Singh," NCW said in a statement.

"While we strongly condemn the heinous crimes, the Commission in its mandate cannot act or take action in both cases as they involve victims who are minors," the release added. (

(With ANI Inputs)