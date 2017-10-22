Union Minister VK Singh inaugurates 2 power sub-stations in Ghaziabad, ensures 24x7 supply

Ghaziabad: Union minister VK Singh on Saturday inaugurated two power sub-stations in Indirapuram and Ataur village and said the government would ensure 24x7 electricity supply to Ghaziabad.

Singh, who is also the Ghaziabad MP, launched the two projects in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma.

He said Rs 900 crore had been spent on the projects.

Sharma said the BJP government in the state was ensuring at least 18 hours of power supply in villages, 20 hours in tehsils and 24 hours in the district headquarters.