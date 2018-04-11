Unnao gangrape case: Under-fire MLA Sengar refuses to surrender, BJP may take action

LUCKNOW: BJP's Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar reached Lucknow SSP's office late on Wednesday night and walked away half and hour later proclaiming he was innocent in the Unnao gangrape case. The development came on a day when a special investigation team (SIT) team inspected the crime site - possibly paving the way for BJP to take action against Sengar.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the SSP, Sengar said there was no question of surrendering. "I will come whenever police officials summon me. There is no question of me surrendering because no one has asked me to. I am innocent, why would I be asked," he said. "A probe is on and I am sure it will also see that I am completely innocent."

Earlier on Wednesday, ADGP Lucknow Zone, Rajiv Krishna confirmed that he has submitted the preliminary report on the matter.

Amid the ongoing controversy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered an SIT probe into the death of the rape survivour's father in police custody. Calling the incident unfortunate, Adityanath had said, "ADG Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault, whoever they might be, will not be spared."

As per the findings of the SIT report, the BJP Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will be interrogated and will not be spared, if found guilty. The questioning will be held in a day or two.

The SIT will also probe the role of the jail staff in the death of the father of the rape survivour. The investigating team will look into whether the accused BJP MLA had any previous criminal record.

The investigation so far has revealed that the father of the rape survivour had suffered 18 internal injuries. The probing agency will see if at all the Uttar Pradesh Police acted under stress.

On Tuesday, the brother of the survivour's father had said that they had family relations with the Sengar. According to him, a police officer had allegedly said in September of last year that they cannot work under pressure from the administration and government. The police officer even advised the family to move court.

The man - father of the Unnao gang-rape survivour who had alleged rape by Sengar - had on Monday died in died in police custody. Postmortem report blamed "shock and septicemia" as the cause of the death.

The woman's father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail last night and died during treatment, officials said. He had been arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act.

Accused MLA Sengar's brother Atul Singh Sengar and four others – namely Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu – have been arrested in the case so far. The MLA's brother had reportedly beaten the father of the survivour after he was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act.

On Sunday, the woman - who has accused the MLA - had even tried to immolate herself along with her family outside Adityanath's office.

A defiant Sengar, however, claimed innocence and dismissed the charge as a conspiracy by his opponents and said the complainant belonged to a "low class". "There is no allegation against me, I am open to any kind of investigation. Strict action should be taken against the real culprit," he has said.

The woman has alleged that Sengar and his associates raped her and that authorities had refused to register her complaint. She said she had been running from pillar to post for over a year, but that authorities had not paid her any heed. She attempted to set herself on fire twice - first outside Adityanath's residence, and then outside the Gautam Palli Police Station.