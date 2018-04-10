Unnao gangrape victim's uncle says they have family ties with accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

NEW DELHI: In the latest twist in the Unnao gang rape case, the brother of the victim's father said that they had family relations with BJP Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is the prime accused. According to victim's uncle in September 2017, a police officer had allegedly said that they cannot work under pressure from the administration and government. The police officer even advised the family to move court.

On Monday, the father of the 18-year-old woman died in custody, prompting her to put the blame on Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The woman's father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail Monday night and died during treatment, officials said. He was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act, they added.

The news of his death spread like wildfire with the opposition and the civil society slamming the government of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Under fire, Adityanath sought a report into the custodial death. Calling the incident unfortunate, Adityanath said, "ADG Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault, whoever they might be, will not be spared."

On Sunday, the woman who has accused the MLA had even tried to immolate herself outside Adityanath's office.

A defiant Sengar, however, claimed innocence and dismissed the charge as a conspiracy by his opponents and said the complainant belonged to a "low class". "There is no allegation against me, I am open to any kind of investigation. Strict action should be taken against the real culprit," said the BJP MLA.

The woman alleged that Sengar and his associates raped her and that authorities had refused to register her complaint. She said she had been running from pillar to post for over a year, but authorities had not paid her any heed. She attempted to set herself on fire twice - first outside Adityanath's residence, and then outside the Gautam Palli Police Station.

However, police said there is more to the allegations than meets the eyes. "On further probe it was found that both parties are in a dispute for the last 10 to 12 years," Rajiv Krishan, ADG Lucknow had said. "Allegations can be proved only after a thorough probe," he had added.

(With inputs from agencies)