Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar may face potency test

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation may make rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar undergo a potency test. Sengar, who is the main accused in the horrific Unnao gangrape case, is in 12-day CBI remand which ends today. He will be presented in court on Friday.

According to sources, the CBI was earlier planning to give an application to the court seeking permission to conduct a lie-detector test on Sengar. He has reportedly been changing his statements repeatedly during CBI interrogation. He is giving different answers to same questions before different teams of the agency.

Sengar's 'Y' category security was removed last week after the outrage that followed the Unnao gangrape. The survivor had alleged that UP Police did not register an FIR against Sengar because he was a powerful politician. She attempted to immolate herself - twice - to draw attention to her plight. Under pressure, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had to order an SIT probe into the matter and the case had to be handed over to the CBI. Three FIRs have been filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the case. The first FIR pertains to the alleged rape of the girl in which Sengar and Shashi Singh have been named as accused.

Sengar's arrest came after the Allahabad High Court rapped the police for its inaction against the BJP lawmaker who was influencing the "law-and-order machinery". "The disturbing feature of the case is that the law and order machinery and the government officials were directly in league and under the influence of Kuldeep Singh," a bench of Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale and Justice Sunit Kumar had said.