DJ

UP: 4 injured after argument over DJ in wedding

UP: 4 injured after argument over DJ in wedding
Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: Four people were injured during a wedding following an argument over the DJ in Harinagar villager here, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred under Purkazi Police Station area Monday, they said.

A quarrel broke out between the families of the bride and the groom over the DJ. The four injured were shifted to a hospital, they said. 

Tags:
DJWeddinginjured

