UP rains

UP: 58 dead in September in rain-related incidents, Yogi Adityanath to visit flood-hit areas on Thursday

National Disaster Relief Force, State Disaster Relief Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary are already assisting in flood relief and rescue operations in various areas of the state.

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visited flood-hit areas in the state on Thursday. He will be touring Basti, Gonda, Barabanki and Sitapur and meeting the flood-affected people.   

West Uttar Pradesh is likely to get heavy rains on Thursday as well, as per Skymet. The axis of monsoon trough is passing through Punjab, North Haryana and North Uttar Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation has developed over North Haryana leading to rains expected in the areas.

Monsoon activity has regained momentum in the past week leading to several areas being inundated with water. National Disaster Relief Force, State Disaster Relief Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary are already assisting in flood relief and rescue operations in various areas of the state.

Most of the rivers including Ganga, Ram Ganga, Yamuna, Betwa, Sharda, Ghagra, Rapti and Kuano, are reportedly swollen up at several places.

Since September 1, 58 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state. At least nine deaths - including three from Faizabad and two in Unnao - were reported from different parts of the state on Wednesday alone. One person died each in Auraiyya, Hardoi, Meerut and Etah.

On September 4, as many as nine people died in the state. This includes two in Faizabad and one each in Etah, Auraiyya, Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Hathras, Rae Bareli and Ghaziabad. Similarly on September 3, 14 lives were lost in the state. This includes three each in Gonda and Kushinagar, two each in Mirzapur and Bijnor. One person died each in Bahraich, Sitapur, Meerut and Unnao.

On September 2, as many as 10 people died in the state in various rain-related incidents. Four deaths were reported from Jhansi, two from Etawah and one each from Firozabad, Rae Bareli, Auraiyya and Shamli. September 1 witnessed 16 deaths across the state with Shahjahanpur accounting for six deaths followed by Sitapur, where three people had lost their lives. 

The Chief Minister had earlier also conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and distributed relief material to victims. He had directed officials to ensure that relief reaches the affected people and rescue operations in the flood-ravaged areas are expedited. Over 15,000 people were earlier moved to relief camps and secure places. Relief material worth over Rs 500 million has been distributed across the state.

 

