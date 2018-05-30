UP: Another BJP MLA under fire for allegedly raping maid's daughter, party red-faced

Bareilly: Barely two months after Unnao gang-rape case involving BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar came into the limelight, yet another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has been accused of raping a woman.

Kushagra Sagar, a BJP MLA from Badayun, allegedly raped his house help's daughter for more than two years on the pretext of marrying her.

The victim has alleged that the legislator is set to marry another woman on June 17 and that he tried to settle the matter by paying her Rs 20 lakh.

"I will commit suicide if I don't get justice,” said the victim.

“I have been receiving threats as well and have become a subject of ridicule in society,” she added.

According to local authorities, the victim's mother worked as a house help in the legislator's house.

The victim filed a complaint on Tuesday. An investigation has been initiated in the matter.

The accused MLA's father, former BSP MLA Yogendra Sagar, is in jail for gang-raping and abducting a college student in 2008. The victim later died in a road accident and Yogendra was later booked under murder charges in 2016.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly framing the father of Unnao gangrape victim in an Arms Act. The BJP MLA came under fire after an 18-year-old woman alleged that Sengar and his associates raped her in June 2017 and that authorities had refused to register her complaint.