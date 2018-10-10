हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Farakka Express derailment

UP-ATS to probe cause of New Farakka Express derailment near Raebareli

The Rail Ministry has also ordered a probe by the Commission of Railway Safety.

LUCKNOW: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police will probe the derailment of nine coaches and the engine of New Farakka Express near Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Since the cause of the train derailment has not been ascertained as yet, the authorities have not ruled out anything in connection with the mishap.

''The reason for derailment has not been ascertained yet. It will be known after an Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is sent for an on-the-spot assessment,'' Anand Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and order, said.

At least seven people were killed and nearly 50 others were seriously injured after nine coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express (14003) derailed near Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh this morning.

The accident took place in Harchandpur area of Raebareli district at 6.10 AM and around 30-35 people were injured, he said initially.

The injured were being rushed to the Harchandpur PHC and district hospital.
 
The passengers will be taken to Lucknow and from there they will be sent to Delhi by a special train, officials said. 

Senior officers, including the district magistrate, superintendent of police, CO, sub-divisional magistrate are at the spot and relief operations are in full swing, the ADG said. 

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising 40 personnel has already reached the accident site. The state transport department has allocated six buses by which 300 passengers have been evacuated.

Emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, Mughalsarai, officials said.

All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials suspect that the number of casualties may rise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the train derailment.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in constant touch with the railway administration, has directed to effectively undertake relief and rescue operation and provide the best possible medical help to the injured. 

The Rail Minister has ordered an enquiry into the accident which will be conducted by the Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and those injured in the accident near Rae Bareli. I am in touch with officials for relief work. Railways will offer compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the dead in UP accident, Rs 1 lakh for the injured and RS 50k for those with minor injuries," Goyal tweeted.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate, the superintendent of police, health authorities and the NDRF to provide all possible assistance to relief and rescue operations, an official spokesperson said.

The UP CM expressed his condolences for the deceased and directed the Director General of Police to take all necessary action, he added.

Adityanath also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who are seriously injured. 

Emergency helpline number set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction: BSNL-05412-254145; Railway - 027-73677. 

Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station: BSNL- 0612-2202290, 0612 - 2202291, 0612 - 220229; Railway – 025-83288.

