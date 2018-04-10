UP Board 2018 Class 10, 12 Results likely in 5 days @ upresults.nic.in

LUCKNOW: Results of UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 are likely to be announced within five days, ie. April 15. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh will announce the results on the official website upresults.nic.in. Over 66.37 lakh students took the board exams this year.

Candidates can also check the results at upmspresults.up.nic.in, results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The UP Board exams for Class 10 was held from February 6 - February 22, while that of Class 12 from February 6 - March 12.

Earlier, this month, the UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had informed that the Uttar Pradesh Board results will be declared in April while the new academic session will commence on April 16.

It is for the first time that CCTV cameras have been installed in all the 8,549 exam centres. Of these 2,087 centres have been red flagged as sensitive of which 566 centres have been identified as very sensitive while 1,521 are sensitive in terms of copying mafia being active there.

While 29,81,387 students are appearing for the Class 12 exam, 36,55,691 will be taking the Class 10 exam. Class 10 exams are scheduled to end on February 22 and Class 12 exams are due to end on March 12.

UP Board exams are the biggest in the world. The UP Secondary Education Board has been conducting these exams since 1923 and officials pointed out that in the first exams, there were 5,655 students appearing for the High School (Class 10) and mere 89 for the intermediate (Class 12) exams.