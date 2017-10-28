UP Board exam 2018: Class 10, Class 12 exams begin on February 6

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education on Friday announced the time table and exam date sheet for class 10 (high school) and class 12 (intermediate) examination on its official website upmsp.edu.in. Class 10 board exams will begin on February 6, 2018 and continue till February 22, 2018. Class 12 board exams will also begin on February 6, 2018 and end on on March 14, 2018.

The dates were officially declared by the board during in a press meet.

Following Yogi Adityanath government's wishes, exams for Class 10 will completed in 14 working days and that of Class 12 in 25 working days, said Uttar Pradesh Board Secretary Neena Srivastava,

Over 67 lakh candidates have registered for the UP board exams 2018. Nearly 37,12,508 candidates are appearing for Class 10 and 29,89,975 for Class 12.

Earlier, the state planned to insert NCERT pattern in the board examinations to bring the UP board students to the level of CBSE students.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, UP students will soon be able to secure 90 per cent marks like CBSE students. A new study pattern for the same will be introduced from next academic session.