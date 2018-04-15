UP Board Results 2018: 5 days to go for Class 10 Matric, Class 12 Higher Secondary results at upresults.nic.in

LUCKNOW: UP Board results for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to be released within five days, i.e, April 20, on its official website upresults.nic.in. The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad results for Classes 10 and 12 can also be checked at results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

The deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma today said that this year's results will be declared by the end of this month. "We will be uploading the copies of toppers online so that students can see and follow them during their preparations," he added.

The UP board examination for class 10 and class 12 were held between February 6 and March 12. A total of 66,37,018 students – including 36,55,691 for Class 10 and 29,81,327 for Class 12 – registered for this year's exam.

Steps to check class 10 board exam results:

Step 1: Log in to the UP education board's website upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UP Board Class 10 Result on homepage

Step 3: Fill details such as roll number and date of birth, click on submit

Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen, and can be downloaded

Steps to check class 12 board exam results:

Step 1: Log in to the UP education board's website upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UP Board Class 12 Result 2018 on homepage

Step 3: Fill details such as roll number and date of birth, click on submit

Step 4: Result will be displayed on screen, and can be downloaded

In 2017, the results of Uttar Pradesh class 10 and class 12 board examinations were declared on June 8.