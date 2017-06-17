close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

UP clerk caught on tape asking for Rs 2 lakh bribe

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 12:53

Deoria The Deoria administration has ordered a probe against an education department clerk who was allegedly caught on tape asking for a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to renew the contract of a computer operator.

The conversation between the two went viral on social media yesterday evening, prompting Deoria District Magistrate Sujit Kumar to order the investigation.

"On the basis of the audio which went viral on social media, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari has been asked to conduct a probe in this regard against clerk Alok Ranjan Mishra," Kumar said today.

In the conversation, the clerk can be heard asking the computer operator whose contract was to be renewed for Rs 2 lakh.

Apart from the administration's probe, police has also filed a case.

"On the complaint filed by the block-level education officer, a case has been registered against the clerk under Prevention of Corruption Act," a police official from Deoria kotwali said.

TAGS

UP clerkEducation Department ClerkRs 2 lakh bribeDeoria administrationDeoria District MagistrateSujit Kumar

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee sees conspiracy in everything: Amit Shah

West Bengal

Rajnath Singh speaks to Mamata Banerjee over Darjeeling pro...

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra
Jammu and Kashmir

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra

EuropeWorld

Russia claims it killed two more Islamic State commanders i...

West Bengal

Bengal writes to Centre for more forces for Darjeeling

Himachal Pradesh

Newly elected councillors of SMC to take oath on June 19

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video