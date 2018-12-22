UP CM Adityanath to unveil Chaudhary Charan Singh's statue in Ghaziabad, lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 325 crore

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on Sunday unveil the statue of late prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh in Patala town in Ghaziabad. Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal confirmed the visit of the chief minister to the city on Sunday.

Adityanath will also lay down foundation stones of several projects and announce developmental schemes worth Rs 325 crore.

Agarwal said adequate security arrangements have been made in view of the chief minister's visit. "Eight additional superintendents of police, 21 deputy superintendents of police, 100 inspectors, 425 sub-inspectors, 1800 constables and six companies of the Provincial armed constabulary (PAC) would provide security to him," he said.

The chief minister will lay foundation stones of Political Training Institute in the Raj Nagar Extension area, Uttarakhand Bhawan and Purwanchal Bhawan in Noor Nagar and Sihani villages, respectively, said District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari.

The Political Training Institute is being built at a cost of Rs 170 crore, she added.