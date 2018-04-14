UP CM Yogi Adityanath honoured with title of 'Dalit Mitra' on Ambedkar Jayanti

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was honoured with the title of 'Dalit Mitra' by the Ambedkar Mahasabha in Lucknow on Saturday on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Addressing the event, Adityanath said that the BJP government has worked tirelessly for the upliftment of Dalits. "The BJP government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has worked tirelessly for the emancipation and upliftment of Dalits by the construction of more than 40 lakh toilets in the rural areas," he said.

Remembering the role that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar has played for the lives of Dalits he added: "Babasaheb has made a number of provisions in the Constitution of India to remove social disparities and provide social justice to the oppressed sections of the society...Every citizen of India will always remain obliged towards the contribution of Babasaheb. Babasaheb struggled throughout his life for the rights of Dalits and oppressed sections of the society."

Along with Adityanath, Governor Ram Naik and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma also paid floral tributes to BR Ambedkar at the event organised on the 127th birth anniversary of the architect of the Constitution.

The state government has organised several programmes to mark the day amid tight security to prevent any possible attempt at inciting violence, as several political parties have drawn up separate plans for the occasion.

Districts magistrates and superintendents of police have been asked to ensure peace and check any violence in their respective areas of jurisdiction. District authorities have been directed by the home department to intensify patrolling to ensure that no loss of life and property takes place and clamp prohibitory orders wherever necessary.

(With PTI inputs)