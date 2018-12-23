UP CM Yogi Adityanath rakes up Ram temple issue, says only BJP will build a temple in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday raked up the issue of constructing a Ram Temple in the holy city of Ayodhya and assured that only his party – BJP – will fulfill the dreams of millions of Hindus by building a grand temple dedicated to the deity.

“Some people were saying that they will only vote for the party that will build Ram temple. Whenever it happens and whoever does it, I assure you we’ll be the ones to do it, nobody else can do it,” UP CM said.

The monk-politician made these remarks in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Sunday.

The statement from UP comes days ahead of the scheduled hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases in the first week of January 2019.

While a section of BJP leaders has openly favoured the early construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, the Opposition parties have accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of using the Ram temple issue for political gains.

BJP's estranged NDA ally Shiv Sena had earlier this month demanded that a triple talaq-like ordinance should be passed by the Narendra Modi-led government for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Sena, which has resolved to go solo in the future elections, has often targeted the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah-powered BJP for “delaying” the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya despite having a majority.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, razed to the ground allegedly by Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there

Earlier, a three-judge bench, by a 2:1 majority, refused to refer to a five-judge constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgment that a mosque was not integral to Islam. The matter had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.

An apex court bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the civil suit has to be decided on the basis of evidence, adding that the previous verdict has no relevance to this issue.

As many as 14 appeals have been filed against the high court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77 acres of land be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.