UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma booked for 'Sita was a test tube baby' remark

Dinesh Sharma

PATNA: In yet another embarrassment for the BJP, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma was booked for saying ''Goddess Sita was possibly the first test tube baby of India". According to reports, the case against Sharma was lodged in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Saturday.

The case against UP Deputy Chief Minister was filed by Chandan Kumar Singh, an advocate, in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Sitamarhi. 

The case will be heard on June 8. In his complaint, the petitioner said that Sharma has not only hurt people's religious sentiments but also insulted the country's rich heritage, culture and tradition.

"Sharma's statement is part of a well planned political and criminal conspiracy to hurt and insult sentiment of a particular religion," the petitioner. 

He said that the BJP leader's illogical concept will make Hindu religion the butt of ridicule. 

Sharma, who had once equated "jets and airplanes" with "Pushpak Viman" during Vedic times, claimed that Sita, the wife of Lord Rama, was, in fact, the first test tube baby of India.

Sharma made these remarks while speaking at the inauguration of a skill development event in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

"Sita was born from an earthen pot... at that time, some test tube baby project must be underway that King Janak was ploughing a field... Shouldn't this technology be called test tube baby," he said to an amused gathering.

Sharma had made another claim about ancient India when he said that journalism began during the times of Mahabharata. 

Linking modern inventions with ancient India, he said, "Today, the live telecast is being done, but I think a similar technology was present at the time of Mahabharata when Sanjay presented a 'live telecast' of the battle of Mahabharata to Dhritarashtra."

He was speaking at an event organised to mark the 'Hindi Journalism Day'. 

During his speech, he also drew a parallel between Narad Muni and search engine giant Google.

"Your Google has started now but our Google started a long time back. ‘Narad Muni’ was the epitome of information. He could reach anywhere and transfer a message from one place to another by saying ‘Narayana’ three times," he had said.

