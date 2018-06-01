UP-DRIVER-ARREST

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Truck driver held for stealing mobile phones worth Rs 5 lakh in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 1 (PTI) A truck driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing 65 mobile phones worth Rs 5 lakh on his way to delivery, in the Khatoli district, police said today.
Circle Officer (CO) Rajive Kumar Singh said Devender Kumar's truck was booked to deliver mobile phones from Haryana to Dehradun in Uttarakhand. 

After Kumar delivered the mobile phones on April 9, it was found that 64 handsets were missing, he said, adding following which an FIR was registered against him, the CO said.

A manhunt was also launched to nab him as he absconded after making the delivery, Singh said. 
Kumar was yesterday arrested when he was trying to sell the stolen mobile phones, the CO said.

