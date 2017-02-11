UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi to release Common Minimum Programme today

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will release a joint list of ten commitments to the people of Uttar Pradesh today.

In order to strengthen their alliance, the two leaders will together release the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) here, Congress leader Satyadev Tripathi said.

The 10-point commitment will include some of the promises made by Gandhi during his state-wide Kisan Yatra, such as loan waiver to farmers and reduction of power tariff for them - a long time demand of Congress. Law and order, and development issues will also be enlisted in the CMP, sources in the party said.

Both the parties have already released their manifestos.

Compulsions of real politics made Samajwadi Party and Congress seal a pre-poll pact last month to contest the UP Assembly Elections together and thwart BJP's attempt to storm back to power after 15 years.

While SP will have the lion's share of 298 of 403 seats, Congress will contest the remaining 105.

(With Agency inputs)