UP elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav to address rallies in Sambhal, Amroha

ANI | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 11:22
Amroha: Kick-starting the campaigning for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will on Sunday address two election rallies in Sambhal and Amroha.

With second phase of the state elections on just three days far, political parties are busy campaigning with the utmost efforts to gain majority.

Akhilesh and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi yesterday jointly launched the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance's Common Minimum Programme.

During the launch, Akhilesh attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that their alliance has shaken the latter's confidence. 

Akhilesh further slammed the Prime Minister saying he only knows to do 'Mann Ki Baat' but no 'Kaam Ki Baat'.

