UP Elections 2017: Amit Shah releases BJP manifesto, promises free education, laptops – See list here

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Saturday released manifesto named 'Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' (Pledge for People's Welfare) for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

The party promised to waive off loans of small and marginal farmers and distribute laptops to the youth.

Saying that the Uttar Pradesh was left behind in the race for development, Shah noted that 'BIMARU' (Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP) states have improved, but not Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre sanctioned Rs one lakh crore to UP, but no development is seen on the ground, said Shah, adding that the law and order is at its nadir.

"I appeal to the people to give us one opportunity and we promise to turn UP into a developed state," said Shah.

The BJP president further said that efforts will be made to ensure that Ram temple is constructed under constitutional provisions.

Shahs also said that the BJP government will put up its opinion before the Supreme Court on triple talaq after eliciting views of women.

Here are the highlights of the BJP manifesto:

Agricultural loans to be waived.

Free LPG connection in every home.

In next five years, Rs 150 crores fund will be allocated for agriculture development.

A Special Task Force will be set up to put an end to illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh.

No interview for Class III and IV UP government jobs to end corruption in recruitment, if BJP comes to power.

Free education up to Class XII; fees to be waived up to graduation level to meritorious students.

Laptops to youth with 1 GB free Internet, if voted to power in UP.

All universities will get free Wi-Fi facility.

The BJP will form teams at district levels to check "exodus" of people due to communal tension.

Food processing park will be set up in UP.

24 hours power to be supplied in UP, cheaper rates for the poor.

Slaughterhouses will be closed down in Uttar Pradesh.

With barely a fortnight left for the Uttar Pradesh polls, the BJP plans to go full throttle with its campaigning now.

Uttar Pradesh will hold seven-phased Assembly polls from February 11 to March 8.