UP Elections 2017: BSP-SP supporters clash in UP's Meerut city
IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 12:11
Lucknow: Supporters of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) clashed on Saturday in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh over issues relating to voting.
In the first phase of voting in western Uttar Pradesh, some people opened fire on others in a village in Kithaur area, a police official told IANS.
Firstly there was a minor clash in a polling booth in which one person was injured.
The two sides were pacified by security personnel deployed there but an altercation broke out later in the village where one side opened fire on another.
The two sides belonged to SP-BSP, an official confirmed, adding the situation was under control.
Polling began at 7 a.m. on Saturday for 73 seats in 15 districts.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 12:11
