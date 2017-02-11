UP Elections 2017: Mulayam Singh Yadav to address his first rally in Etawah today

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav will on Saturday address his first election rally for brother Shivpal Yadav in Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency in Etawah.

Notably, Shivpal has been sidelined by his nephew Akhilesh Yadav.

This will be Mulayam's first election rally after a number of flip-flops as to whether he would campaign for Samajwadi Party post Akhilesh Yadav taking over the reins of the party after a bitter power struggle.

Mulayam was angry over SP forging an alliance with Congress and had said he would not participate in campaign. However, in a U-turn the very next day, he had said his blessings were with his son and he would be campaigning for the new SP president.

Shivpal, after filing his nomination in Jaswantnagar, had announced he would form a new party after March 11 when election results are declared.

He has also been taking potshots at Akhilesh, saying he got everything due to luck and legacy whereas people like him who slogged all through for the Samajwadi Party were given a raw deal.

Jaswantnagar constituency will go to polls in Phase 3 on February 19.

Mulayam's rally coincides with the first phase of polling in the state today.

UP will have seven-phase polling ending on March 8.

