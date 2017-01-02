UP elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi to address Parivartan rally in Lucknow today

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Lucknow in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

This would be the Prime Minister's first address in the state capital since the end of demonetisation exercise on December 30.

PM Modi, who will be addressing the public at Ramabai Ambedkar ground of Lucknow, is likely to focus on demonetisation and will bat for cashless transaction.

The Prime Minister is also likely to make some big announcements to the public on the occasion of New Year.

The rally is part of a series of public engagements for the Prime Minister, who announced several measures for the rural and urban poor, small businesses, farmers and senior citizens on New Year’s eve.

The Prime Minister is expected to reach here by 2:00 pm and will return back to the national capital after addressing the rally.

PM Modi's rally in Lucknow today is also seen as crucial given the infighting in ruling Samajwadi Party is at its peak.

Meanwhile, security has beefed up in the city ahead of PM Modi's visit. Several Cabinet ministers and MPs representing Uttar Pradesh at Centre have also reached the state capital to take part in the rally. Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah is likely to share the stage with PM Modi today.

Apart from Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Kalraj Mishra, Uma Bharti and several party’s national office bearers may also be present on the stage with PM Modi.

According to report, over ten lakh people are expected to throng the state capital to hear the Prime Minister today.