UP elections 2017: Top leaders gear up to address poll rallies, campaigning in peak for second phase

Lucknow: The campaigning in Uttar Pradesh has started peaking in the areas where polls are slated for Wednesday. In the second phase, 11 districts having 67 assembly seats will go for polls.

As only two days are left for campaigning, top leadership of all political parties including Samajwadi Party, Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have lined up to address poll rallies in these areas. In this phase, 721 candidates are in the fray out of which 69 are female, while there is also a nominee from the third gender.

15 constituencies in the second phase have been declared as Red Alert Constituencies, the ones which have three or more candidates in fray with declared criminal cases.The first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls which took yesterday saw a voter turnout of 63 percent.