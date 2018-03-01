हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP government transfers 10 IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred 10 IPS officers.

PTI| Updated: Mar 01, 2018, 01:00 AM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred 10 IPS officers.

ADG Brijraj, attached to the DGP office, has been made ADG anti-corruption organisation, while ADG crime cell Anju Gupta has been made ADG, Women Power Line (1090).

The Women Power Line (1090) service was set up by the UP government in 2012 to empower women against all forms of harassment and ensure their safety.

ADG (logistics) SK Kaul has been made ADG crime cell and ADG, CB-CID Sunil Gutpa has been sent to the Police Academy, Moradabad, an official release said today.

Sikera has been sent to Allahabad as IG (Building and Welfare), while Vijay Prakash posted as IG (DGP Headquarters) has been made IG (Railways). 

