Chandrashekhar

UP govt orders release of Bhim Army chief and 2017 Saharanpur riots case accused Chandrashekhar

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday ordered the early release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar who has been in jail for nearly a year in connection with his alleged role in the caste violence in Saharanpur in 2017.

According to ANI, Chandrashekhar alias Ravan would be released from jail on November 1.

Chandrashekhar was first arrested for his alleged involvement in the Saharanpur riots on June 8, 2017.

On November 2, 2017, he was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. 

However, a day later, he was arrested again under the provisions of the National Security Act and lodged in jail.

Two close aides of the Bhim Army chief will also be released with him. 

The decision comes ahead of 2019 elections and is being seen as BJP’s attempt to reach out to the Dalits.

Chandrashekhar's Bhim Army fights for the rights of the Dalits and the downtrodden and was blamed for the bloody caste violence in the Saharanpur district last year.

