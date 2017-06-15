UP govt recommends CBI probe into alleged Waqf board scam

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today recommended a CBI probe into alleged scam in Shia and Sunni Waqf boards.

"The chief minister has recommended a CBI probe into alleged scam worth crores in Shia and Sunni Waqf boards," the minister of state for Waqf, Mohsin Raza, said here.

Raza said scam worth crores has come to the fore in a probe by the Waqf Council of India.

The CM has also given orders to dissolve both state Shia and Sunni Waqf boards.