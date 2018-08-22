हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

The recognition of Madrassa Arabia Ahle Girls College, situated in Badago area under Kolhui police station has been cancelled on the order of the state education department.

UP madrassa loses recognition after students allegedly stopped from singing national anthem

Maharajganj: Taking a serious view of the alleged opposition by the principal and teachers of a 'madrassa ' (Islamic seminary) to the singing of the national anthem during Independence Day function, the Uttar Pradesh government has cancelled its recognition. 

The recognition of Madrassa Arabia Ahle Girls College, situated in Badago area under Kolhui police station has been cancelled on the order of the state education department, official sources said. 

District minority welfare officer Prabhat Kumar said the action was taken following a report of the inquiry committee set up by the administration to probe the allegations.

The principal of the madrasa Fazlal Rahman and some other teachers had reportedly stopped the students from singing the national anthem on Independence Day after unfurling of the tricolour.

The matter came to light when a video purportedly showing the principal stopping the students from singing the national anthem became viral on social media.

The police had swung into action and a case of treason was filed against three teachers of the madrasa and they were arrested.

District Magistrate Amarnath Upadhyay had ordered the district minority welfare officer to investigate the matter. After the investigation, the report was sent to the BJP-led state government.

Sources said alternative arrangements will be made to accommodate the students of the seminary in some other institution.

