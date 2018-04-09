हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP Man kills girlfriend, throws body in forest after being pestered for marriage

Following her disappearance, the girl's family lodged a complaint with Chapar police station. The accused boyfriend was arrested on Saturday evening.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Apr 09, 2018, 00:07 AM IST
Comments |
Representational image

LUCKNOW: After being pestered by girlfriend for getting married, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar throttle her to death. Throwing the girl's body in the forest of Rai village, he went absconding.

21-year-old Rukhsana, daughter of Liaquat, is a resident of Khapda village in Chapar police station area. She went missing since March 30, 2018.

Local people informed Rukhsana's family that she was seen with Naushad, also a resident of Chapar, on the day she disappeared.

The police then took Naushad, a vegetable seller, into custody and interrogated him. Even though he initially denied all allegations, Naushad eventually admitted his crime.

Uttar PradeshMuzaffarnagarRai village
Trending