daughters killed with hammer

UP man smashes heads of three daughters with hammer and burns them alive

The incident took place in Veer village on Tuesday.

Representational Image

LUCKNOW: In an extremely shocking incident, a man killed his three daughters by first smashing their heads with a hammer and then setting them on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district.

Two girls died on the spot while one passed away during treatment at a medical facility.

The girls were aged 10, 7 and 4 years.

Sharing details of the shocking incident, Lalitpur Superintendent of Police OP Singh said the accused has been arrested and has confessed to his crime.

"A man smashed heads of his three daughters with a hammer and burnt them alive. The girls later died at the hospital. The man has been arrested and he has confessed to the crime. His questioning is underway. Further probe is on," the Lalitpur SP said.

After smashing their heads with an iron hammer, the man set off an LPG cylinder to burnt them alive.

The accused is a habitual alcoholic, according to the police.

The accused is suspected to have committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. 

The man is believed to have committed the crime out of frustration after his wife left for her parents' place with two other daughters on Diwali.

