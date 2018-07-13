हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nand Gopal Gupta

UP minister Nand Gopal Gupta who was attacked with remote bomb performs pooja to mark his 'rebirth'

UP Govt minister Nand Gopal Gupta had survived an attempt to kill him by his rivals on July 12, 2010.

UP minister Nand Gopal Gupta who was attacked with remote bomb performs pooja to mark his &#039;rebirth&#039;

ALLAHABAD: Nand Gopal Gupta, a minister in the incumbent Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh and a popular political figure in Allahabad, had performed a pooja to mark his rebirth.

The minister also took to Twitter and shared images of the event.  

As unusual as it may sound, the minister performs this pooja every year ever since he survived an attempt to kill him by his rivals on July 12, 2010.

During former chief minister and BSP chief Mayawati's rule, Nand Gopal aka Nandi was attacked with a remote bomb but he survived. 

On the advice of his well-wishers, Nandi started performing this pooja for his safety every year.

Several top officials of the State administration and top ministers attended the event, which was organised in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad city on Thursday.

The minister also thanked his supporters and well-wishers for their good wishes and participation in the pooja ceremony. 

As the city celebrated Nand Gopal Nandi's reincarnation day, elaborate security arrangements were made at Bahadurganj to avoid any untoward incident during the ongoing event. 

