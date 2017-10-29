UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar’s convoy allegedly runs over boy in Gonda district; Yogi govt seeks report

Gonda: Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's convoy allegedly run over an eight-year old boy on Colonelganj-Paraspur route in Gonda district on Saturday night.

"A vehicle from Rajbhar’s convoy hit the boy and he died on the spot, FIR has been registered," Vishwanath, father of the victim, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

It has also sought a report on the incident from the DGP.

On the other hand, Rajbhar was quoted as saying by the media that he didn't know that the car from his convoy was involved in the incident.