UP: Minor gangraped by cop, father dies of shock

In yet another shocking incident, a minor girl in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang raped by a police constable and the village head. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 11:21
UP: Minor gangraped by cop, father dies of shock
Representational image

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a minor girl in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang raped by a police constable and the village head. 

The incident took place on Friday when the 15-year-old girl reportedly had gone to releive herself. 

It was only after she raised an alarm the villagers rushed to her rescue.

According to the minor's family, her father could not bear the shock. He died soon after he got to know about the dreadful incident.

The constable, posted at Gopalnagar outpost, was suspended, following the incident.

Reportedly, he was booked under sections 354, 306 of IPC and 7/8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With ANI inputs)

