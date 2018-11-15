हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
UP: Minor, out to attend nature's call, gang-raped

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men of her village here while she had gone out to attend nature's call, police said Thursday.

Ballia (UP): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men of her village here while she had gone out to attend nature's call, police said Thursday.

The incident was reported to police by the girl's mother, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sriparna Ganguly said, adding an FIR was lodged in the matter.

According to the FIR, the girl was raped by Bechan Singh (20) and Akash Singh (22) Tuesday night while she had gone out to attend nature's call, the SP said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, the SP said, adding the matter is being investigated.

