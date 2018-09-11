UP: Minor victim sets herself ablaze minutes after informing father about alleged rape

LUCKNOW: In a shocking incident, a minor victim of alleged gangrape set herself ablaze. The incident took place in Aligarh on Monday.

The victim was allegedly raped by two men on Friday.

According to emerging reports, the victim had shared her horrific ordeal with her father moments before setting herself on fire. This fact is yet to be ascertained by authorities.

Based on the father's complaint, the police have registered a case against two persons.

An investigation is currently underway.

Earlier this year, the Unnao gangrape incident came to light, after the victim and her family tried to set themselves ablaze outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home.

The incident caused a massive uproar across the country. Later, the CBI confirmed the rape allegations against Bangarmau BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.