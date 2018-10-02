हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP Police

UP Police recreates scene of incident where Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead in Lucknow

Vivek Tiwari's wife Kalpana Tiwai and the woman who with him in the car when he was shot dead, were also present at the spot.

UP Police recreates scene of incident where Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is recreating the scene of the incident at the spot where Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead by a police personnel in Lucknow. The SIT is looking for more clues for further investigation into the case.

Along with the SIT team headed by IG Lucknow range Sujeet Kumar, SP Crime Dinesh Singh and a forensic team also went to the crime scene to for further probe.

Vivek Tiwari's wife Kalpana Tiwai and the woman who with Vivek in the car when he was shot dead by a policeman, were also present at the spot.

The eyewitness in the murder case had earlier revealed that Constable Prashant Chaudhary, shot the Apple techie from the front. "We were returning home when two bike-borne police personnel Prashant and Sandeep overtook us from the front and Prashant shot at him. The bullet was fired from the front. After he was shot at, I tried seeking the help of other people on the spot. A few truck drivers were present there but they did not help," she recalled.

Alleging that her statement to the police was tampered with, she requested that it be recorded again. She has urged the authorities to let Vivek's wife Kalpana be present when she records her statement again in front of the police. "I want ma'am to be there with him when I give my statement so that it is not altered again as was done last time," the witness said.

Vivek's post-mortem report has revealed that he died due to a gunshot on the left side of the chin. The report demolishes the 'self-defence' theory given by the accused police constable and establishes that Vivek did not die due to the accident.

The accused cop, in his defence, had claimed that Vivek died after his car collided with a pillar, a few metres away from the shooting spot, as he tried to escape.

Vivek Tiwari, an employee with multinational technology company Apple, was shot dead by policemen in Lucknow last week on Saturday. His killing raised questions about the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government's ability to handle law and order situation in the state.

A second FIR was filed in the case on Monday naming the two policemen as accused. 

The FIR was filed after Vivek Tiwari's family demanded that they be made complainants in the case. Earlier, the first FIR was filed against unknown persons by Vivek's woman colleague, who was travelling with him at the time of the murder.

Tags:
UP PoliceUttar PradeshSpecial Investigation TeamSITApple techie murderVivek Tiwari

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close