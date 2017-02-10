UP polls: 15 cartons of liquor seized from Congress candidate Amarpal Sharma's office in Sahibabad
Sahibabad: Despite model code of conduct being enforced, money and liquor seem to play an important role in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.
15 cartons of liquor were seized from Congress candidate Amarpal Sharma's office in Sahibabad on Friday.
Amarpal Sharma was earlier associated with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.
Sahibabad is scheduled to go to polls on February 11.
The nomination filing process for the first phase of polls across UP commenced on January 17.
Earlier this week, 336 cartons of smuggled liquor worth Rs 20 lakh have been seized in Muzaffarnagar.
Acting on a tip-off, police raided a factory in Muzaffarnagar and seized 336 cartons of liquor worth Rs 20 lakh smuggled from Haryana for use during the Assembly elections.
Earlier a PTI reprted had stated that as over Rs 87 crore in cash and liquor worth over Rs 19.15 crore was seized.
