UP polls 2017: Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies in Aligarh, Shamli, Mathura

Lucknow: With barely a week away for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh legislative Assembly elections to commence, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will on Monday address poll rallies in Aligarh, Shamli and Mathura.

On Sunday, Gandhi retorted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'SCAM' barb, stating that a person "who is involved in scams sees scam everywhere".

"Modi ji has come up with a new scheme-SCAM. The person who is in involved in scams, sees scams everywhere," Gandhi said while holding a joint rally with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh`s Kanpur on Sunday.

"I will reply to Prime Minister Modi's SCAM remark. It's Seva (Service), Bahaduri (Courage), Shamta (Ability) and Modesty," he said while adding that the "Congress party abides by it."

Taking a further jibe at the Prime Minister, he said people of Uttar Pradesh will make the former realise how the demonetisation had affected them.

The people of Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new government in seven-phase elections between February 11 and March 8.

The Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will be contesting in 298 seats out of the 403 assembly seats.