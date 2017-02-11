UP polls: 25.71% voting recorded in Ghaziabad till 11:00 am

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad district witnessed 25.71 per cent voter turnout in five assembly constituencies till 11 am. on Saturday as the first phase of voting got underway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

At least 27.14 per cent votes were caste in Loni assembly constituency while Muradnagar witnessed a 30 per cent turnout.

In Sahibabad assembly constituency, 23 per cent voting was recorded, while it was 23.5 per cent in Ghaziabad assembly seat.

The Modinagar assembly constituency witnessed 25.23 per cent voting.

Dhaulana, part of the newly carved-out Hapur assembly constituency, where the election is being partly conducted by Ghaziabad administration, witnessed 25 per cent turnout.

The average turn out in five assembly seats of Ghaziabad district and Dhaulana assembly seat was 25.71 per cent.