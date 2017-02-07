UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav to address rally in Meerut today
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday to address election rallies in Meerut.
Akhilesh on Monday retorted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister fears he might be blown off in Bharatiya Janata Party's storm wittingly, saying the "Samajwadi Party knows how to ride a cycle in wind".
"The Prime Minister is saying there is a storm of BJP in Uttar Pradesh but we Samajwadis know how to ride a cycle against the wind," Akhilesh said at a rally in Sitapur on Monday.
Prime Minister Modi had in Aligarh earlier on February 5 said: "And when the wind is so strong, even a young leader cannot face it and seeks help of anything ...even a pole...but this time BJP 'aandhi' (storm) is so strong that the Chief Minister fears that he might be blown off... The people of Uttar Pradesh want change and justice."
Akhilesh listed the achievements of his government and said that more development will take place if the Samajwadi Party returns to power.
