UP polls: Alternate rules of the Samajwadi Party, BSP has ruined Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah

Hathras: Lambasting both the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) and the opposition Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Wednesday said that 15 years of alternate rules by the two regimes has ruined the state.

"The alternate rules of the SP and the BSP has ruined UP. Time has come that the corrupt regime of these parties comes to an end," Shah said at a public rally in Hathras.

He further asserted that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is being made with a two-thirds majority, and if the people of Uttar Pradesh decided to get freedom from government corruption and hooliganism they should vote for the BJP government to change the fate."If you want change, you will have to vote for the BJP," he added.

The party supremo further said the BJP government, wherever it has formed a government, it has always ensured to provide jobs to the youth.

"Go look in the BJP-ruled states, the evolution. The BJP governments have always reached out to the youth employment. The youth were never treated on the basis of religion and caste. UP has been lagging behind in development," he added.

Uttar Pradesh goes for polling in seven phases from February 11 to March 8.